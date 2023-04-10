Stellar (XLM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.83 Billion

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and approximately $44.46 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001169 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000062 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00009326 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
About Stellar
Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,380 coins and its circulating supply is 26,739,974,526 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org.
Stellar Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.
