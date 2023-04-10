Stellar (XLM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.83 Billion

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and approximately $44.46 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Stellar

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,380 coins and its circulating supply is 26,739,974,526 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is an open-source, decentralized blockchain network designed to facilitate the transfer of money and other assets between people and institutions. It was created by Jed McCaleb and Joyce Kim in 2014 and is overseen by the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF). Stellar can support a wide range of use cases, including remittances, micropayments, mobile money, and mobile banking, and is an attractive option for those looking to transfer funds across borders quickly and efficiently. The network’s native cryptocurrency, the lumen (XLM), serves as a digital asset for denominating network requirements, and is required to meet minimum balance requirements and pay transaction fees. In addition, it can act as a medium of exchange between otherwise illiquid assets, making it easier to move money between users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

