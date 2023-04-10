Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,750 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 254% compared to the typical volume of 1,909 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on EBIX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ebix from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ebix
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,423,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix in the 4th quarter worth $567,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ebix by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ebix by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,798,000 after purchasing an additional 302,485 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ebix Stock Up 23.1 %
Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Ebix had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $255.21 million for the quarter.
Ebix Company Profile
Ebix, Inc engages in the development and deployment of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (“”SaaS””) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management (“”CRM””), front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance.
