StockNews.com Upgrades CEMEX (NYSE:CX) to Strong-Buy

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Shares of CX stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $5.41. 3,971,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,561,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. CEMEX has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $5.71.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth $11,559,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,486,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,339 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,215 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in CEMEX by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,289,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 28.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,184,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,718,000 after buying an additional 1,387,490 shares during the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

