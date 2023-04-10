StockNews.com Upgrades CEMEX (NYSE:CX) to Strong-Buy

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.
CEMEX Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of CX stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $5.41. 3,971,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,561,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. CEMEX has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $5.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth $11,559,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,486,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,339 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,215 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in CEMEX by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,289,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 28.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,184,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,718,000 after buying an additional 1,387,490 shares during the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CEMEX
CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).
