Streamr Price Tops $0.0398 on Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $30.50 million and $1.53 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can currently be bought for $0.0398 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Streamr

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

