Strike (STRK) Trading Up 2% Over Last Week

Strike (STRK) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Strike has a total market capitalization of $53.17 million and $3.01 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Strike has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Strike token can currently be purchased for approximately $14.49 or 0.00048165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Strike

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,670,322 tokens. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

