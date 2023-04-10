Suku Price Tops $0.0723 on Top Exchanges (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Suku has a market cap of $12.90 million and approximately $857,341.11 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Suku has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Suku token can currently be bought for $0.0723 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Suku Token Profile

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Suku

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

