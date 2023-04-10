Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,544 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 9.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $41.07. 23,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average is $37.30. Dassault Systèmes SE has a one year low of $31.12 and a one year high of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €31.00 ($33.70) to €30.00 ($32.61) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. HSBC raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.61.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

