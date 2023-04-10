Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Purchases 34,009 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.11% of Medtronic worth $115,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medtronic Stock Down 0.5 %
MDT stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.87. The company had a trading volume of 801,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,165,524. The company has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medtronic (MDT)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Splunk Stock is an AI-Powered Enterprise SEIM Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.