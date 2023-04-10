Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Purchases 34,009 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.11% of Medtronic worth $115,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 0.5 %

MDT stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.87. The company had a trading volume of 801,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,165,524. The company has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.