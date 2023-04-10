Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.40. 5,200,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,675,476. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.93. The firm has a market cap of $453.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading

