Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Price Performance

Target stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.72. 774,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,594. The company has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.27. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

