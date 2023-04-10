Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 13,853 shares.The stock last traded at $24.89 and had previously closed at $24.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TARO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $926.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 245,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 81,372 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,765,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 565,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
