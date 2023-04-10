TD Securities Raises Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$25.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.80.

Ero Copper Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Ero Copper stock traded down C$0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching C$23.22. 35,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,532. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$10.54 and a twelve month high of C$25.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$158.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.50 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 21.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.6573622 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

