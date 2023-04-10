Terran Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.56 Million (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. Over the last week, Terran Coin has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Terran Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000530 BTC on major exchanges. Terran Coin has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terran Coin’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

