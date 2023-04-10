Tezos Price Tops $1.10 on Top Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $20.27 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00003881 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004577 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003435 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 954,872,166 coins and its circulating supply is 933,607,071 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.