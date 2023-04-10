The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.84. 66,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,123. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.46 and its 200 day moving average is $150.23.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.09.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

