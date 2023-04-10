Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.85 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($1.85), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $145.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Tilray Stock Up 5.4 %

Tilray stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 17,392,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,184,049. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.66. Tilray has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tilray Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tilray by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 44,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Tilray by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.



