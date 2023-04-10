Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.85 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($1.85), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $145.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.
Tilray Stock Up 5.4 %
Tilray stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 17,392,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,184,049. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.66. Tilray has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TLRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.72.
Tilray Company Profile
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
