Tokocrypto (TKO) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Tokocrypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001204 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tokocrypto has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Tokocrypto has a market capitalization of $177.12 million and $1.27 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tokocrypto

Tokocrypto’s launch date was April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 497,801,124 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokocrypto is www.tokocrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Tokocrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto is a cryptocurrency platform that was launched in 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia’s Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency. Their latest project, TKO, is a unique hybrid token that serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform, including participation in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was launched in April 2021 and has attracted both private and enterprise users. Tokocrypto was created in partnership with Binance, which supports the project’s future development.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokocrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokocrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

