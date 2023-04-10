Toncoin Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.21 or 0.00007473 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.54 billion and $37.10 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023880 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00029157 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018527 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,536.27 or 0.99969302 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.21463534 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $32,287,113.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.