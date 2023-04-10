Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Position Reduced by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 491,052 shares during the quarter. Tower Semiconductor comprises 2.6% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.64% of Tower Semiconductor worth $30,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSEM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,357,000 after acquiring an additional 118,633 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 16.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,905,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,738,000 after buying an additional 270,670 shares during the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 14.4% in the third quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,688,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,205,000 after buying an additional 212,120 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.4% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,478,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,978,000 after buying an additional 230,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,443,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,408,000 after acquiring an additional 104,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TSEM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.91. 19,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,446. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.86. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $49.13.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

