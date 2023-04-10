TPG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 30,801 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,801 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NU by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 87,235,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,833,000 after buying an additional 57,632,661 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 74.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 94,293,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,891,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195,640 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 110.3% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 44,189,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,176,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NU by 336.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,819,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,043,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442,106 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at $129,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NU stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,346,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 1.00. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $7.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41.
NU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
