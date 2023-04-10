Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Richard W. Mott Sells 4,043 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Mott sold 4,043 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $105,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 905,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,530,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ TMCI traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,699. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -35.60 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

