Trevian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 28,968 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 117.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,968 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.9% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 445,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,601. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $56.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

