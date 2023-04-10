Trevian Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,840 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 0.5% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

UBER stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.27. 5,006,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,644,605. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.20. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

