TRON Price Reaches $0.0672 on Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, TRON has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0672 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $4.82 billion and approximately $205.55 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00009326 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004411 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003341 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001521 BTC.

About TRON

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,880,824,346 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

