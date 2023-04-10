tru Independence LLC Increases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,155 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in General Motors by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Motors Price Performance

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,754,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,048,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

