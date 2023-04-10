tru Independence LLC Raises Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC owned about 0.06% of Newell Brands worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.27.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,766. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.12. 746,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,616,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.91. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $24.70.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.40%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

