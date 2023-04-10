tru Independence LLC Sells 750 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

tru Independence LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,145 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FDX traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.93. The stock had a trading volume of 504,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,076. The stock has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.32.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

