tru Independence LLC Sells 787 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

tru Independence LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 31,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.09. The company had a trading volume of 266,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,059. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $48.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

