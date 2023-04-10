Ultra Achieves Market Cap of $94.56 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001041 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $94.56 million and $2.45 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,887.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.72 or 0.00426960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00121602 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00029217 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00039352 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000570 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002515 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.31827587 USD and is down -7.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $3,487,800.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

