UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $428,100.51

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.21 billion and $428,100.51 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $3.37 or 0.00011833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.20 or 0.00327579 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000865 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.37404529 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $421,548.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.