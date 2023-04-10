VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 74,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 229,559 shares.The stock last traded at $17.46 and had previously closed at $17.47.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

