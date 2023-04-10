VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 80,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 150,828 shares.The stock last traded at $78.37 and had previously closed at $78.66.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.97. The company has a market cap of $637.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 762.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 92,843 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

