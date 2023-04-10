Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,701,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,765,000 after purchasing an additional 35,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,702,000 after purchasing an additional 375,672 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.91. 162,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,719. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $214.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

