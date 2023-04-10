Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.44. 1,422,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,197,390. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $226.68. The firm has a market cap of $277.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.