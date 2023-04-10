Velas Price Hits $0.0227 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $55.40 million and $1.19 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00060624 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00037799 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017710 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001185 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,436,539,596 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

