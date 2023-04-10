Versor Investments LP Acquires New Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company stock traded up $6.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $376.40. The company had a trading volume of 295,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.
DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Argus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
