Versor Investments LP Cuts Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,213 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $79.33. The company had a trading volume of 136,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,909. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.46.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.08.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

