Versor Investments LP Decreases Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,823 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBAC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.87.

Shares of SBAC traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $257.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,043. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.13. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.76%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

