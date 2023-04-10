Versor Investments LP Increases Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 128.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,001,408,000 after purchasing an additional 286,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,023,993,000 after acquiring an additional 186,843 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,248,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,656,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,026,000 after buying an additional 94,593 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,614,000 after acquiring an additional 64,446 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSA traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $309.51. The stock had a trading volume of 66,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.26.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.40.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.