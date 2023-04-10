Versor Investments LP Purchases 13,916 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 110.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 0.2% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6,966.4% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,468,302 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in CVS Health by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after buying an additional 1,077,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,344,589 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $318,973,000 after purchasing an additional 785,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $76.55. The stock had a trading volume of 874,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063,876. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average of $90.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

