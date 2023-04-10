Versor Investments LP Reduces Position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,920 shares during the period. Resolute Forest Products makes up approximately 0.6% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,674,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 196,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,292,000 after acquiring an additional 173,217 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 683.3% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,458,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,337 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,866,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RFP shares. Scotiabank cut Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.40 to $22.80 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.93.

RFP stock remained flat at $21.92 during trading on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.28. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $22.62.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

