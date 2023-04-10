VitalStone Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $374.08. 900,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,873,762. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $413.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.47. The firm has a market cap of $279.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

