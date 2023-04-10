VitalStone Financial LLC Buys New Shares in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:OIH traded up $5.39 on Monday, hitting $283.72. 128,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,084. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.29 and a 200-day moving average of $291.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.06. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.77 and a fifty-two week high of $336.30.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

