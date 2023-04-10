VitalStone Financial LLC Buys Shares of 9,103 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,103 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after buying an additional 9,303,523 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,628,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $440,646,000 after buying an additional 6,444,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,269 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $144,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.21. 4,725,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,640,574. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

