VitalStone Financial LLC Invests $158,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 817.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.95. 28,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,489. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $219.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.81.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

