VitalStone Financial LLC Invests $196,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 107,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,489,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.37. The company had a trading volume of 129,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,534. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $240.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

