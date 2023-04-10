VitalStone Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IYK traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,034. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.51 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.