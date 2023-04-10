VitalStone Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000. EOG Resources comprises 1.2% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $763,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after buying an additional 68,282 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 30.9% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.32. 730,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,898. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

