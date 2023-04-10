VitalStone Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 3,023 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,260,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,356,000 after acquiring an additional 960,709 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,788,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,768,000 after purchasing an additional 359,672 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 110.0% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 588,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,352,000 after purchasing an additional 308,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,128,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.64. The company had a trading volume of 94,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,696. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.50. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $206.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

